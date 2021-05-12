Charles Robert Allen
LINDEN Charles Robert Allen, 89, of Linden, went peacefully to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021. Charles Robert was born on February 10, 1932, in Linden, Texas, to Monroe and Pearl Knight Allen. He attended Linden Public Schools where he graduated Valedictorian in 1949 and was an Eagle Scout. After graduation, he attended Southern Methodist University, where he was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and a member of the Mustang Band and ROTC. While attending SMU, he met the love of his life, Barbara Kay McWilliams. After graduating in 1953, they were married in June of 1954. They were married for 49 years, until her passing in March of 2003. Charles Robert also served as a Captain in the United States Air Force as a Navigator. He went on to pursue a career with his family's business, Allen Brother's Department Store in Linden. He retired, as the CEO and President, after 40 years. Charles Robert was known as a kind, caring, and enthusiastic supporter of all things Linden. He generously gave to his community through his membership in various organizations including the hospital board, LEDC, Linden School Board, and served as mayor of Linden. He was a 65 year member of the Linden Masonic Lodge #192 and a member of the Hella Shrine and Scottish Rite. He was a lifelong member of the Linden United Methodist Church. Some of his most cherished memories were of the fun times gathering and reuniting with his LHS class of 1949, fondly referred to as the 49ers. He was deeply loved and respected by all who had the blessing of his friendship. He was known for his charm and quick wit. He had a love of hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending time on Caddo Lake with Barbara Kay and his friends. After retiring, he and Barbara Kay enjoyed time together in their home away from home at their cabin on Caddo. Charles Robert was an accomplished man that enjoyed life to the fullest and was deeply loved by his family and all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Pearl Knight Allen, his wife Barbara Kay Allen, and his son Charlie Allen. He is survived by his daughter, Sheran Allen Williams and son-in-law, Ronald Williams; grandsons, Grant Williams and wife, Rianna; Blake Williams and wife, Christi; granddaughter, Brynn Williams McDaniel and husband, Joby; great grandchildren, Maci Williams, Easton Williams, and Tessa Williams; his sister, Mary Janet Allen Wells and husband, Murray, and children, Ron Allen Bowden and Gina Bowden Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to Focused Care of Linden and Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, Texas.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Linden United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Linden Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Linden United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Linden, TX 75563; or the Linden Cemetery Association: P.O. Box 863, Linden, TX 75563.
