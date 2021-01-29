Charles S. Stotts
LANSING Chuck was born to George and Ovada Stotts during a rare blizzard in Marshall, Texas on Valentine's Day, 1951. He died January 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with complications from COVID-19. He was 69 years old. Chuck grew up in Marshall and attended HB Pemberton High School. In 1969, at the age of 18, he served in the United States Army and proudly defended our country in the Vietnam War. He would often meet with other Vietnam Vets within the community to discuss old times and offer support. Chuck moved to Michigan in 1973 where he studied at Lansing Community College. Chuck retired after 20 years of working for the State of Michigan. In retirement he enjoyed Tai Chi and admiring cars, especially corvettes.
In 1977 Chuck met the girl of his dream. Chuck and Karen were married on Aug. 29, 1986 and he spent 34 years as a devoted husband and best friend to his beloved wife. They enjoyed anniversaries in the upper Peninsula and together they shared a life full of love. Together they have raised Champion Doberman Pinschers and enjoyed spending time at the family farm.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his mother, Mrs. Ovada Stotts; his daughter, Princes (Shata) Hurd Bogans; his grandsons, Trenton and Jaxon; his sister, Flo and her husband Bob Ray; his brothers, Ellis and Tom and Tom's wife Shirley Stauts.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Stotts; and his grandparents. His passing has left an empty spot in many lives, especially those of his many nieces and nephews. He was like family to his in-laws and will be truly missed. He was a good man. We will miss him forever. -II Timothy Chapter 4:7
