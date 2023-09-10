Charles Thomas Allen
MARSHALL — Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and treasured friend, Charles “Papaw” Allen, 95, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2023, in Marshall, TX.
Charles was born on June 13, 1928, to Charles (Pete) Allen and Daisy Mae (Cantrell) Allen in Malakoff, TX. Charles attended Malakoff schools and eventually moved to Marshall, TX., where he spent most of his life. On June 27, 1947, Charles married the love of his life, Mary Jane Allen (Foley). Together, they raised two daughters and shared 62 beautiful years of marriage before her death on August 20, 2009. Charles was the owner of Harper’s Texaco, a well-known full-service gas station in Marshall. Everyone who frequented Harper’s Texaco loved and respected him. Charles retired from the gas station business in 2000. After retirement, he loved to work in his yard and visit with his great-grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Daisy Mae, his wife, Mary Jane, his brothers, Daniel and Alton Allen, and his son-in-law, Ronnie Hammers.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Hammers and Kay Downs. He is also survived by his grandsons Blake Hammers (Dawn), Blair Hammers (Melissa), Marcus Downs (Crystal), and Martin Downs (Heather); his great-grandchildren Elijah Hammers, Masen Downs, Lyla Hammers, Kinley Downs, Trent Ogle, Nathan White and Remley White; his nieces Judi Carroll (Dennis), Emily Steele (Jeff), and Debbie Alford (Mark); his special friend, Freddie Cooper; and many friends and family who loved and knew him.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Marshall Manor (Wing D.) for caring for Charles while he was a resident there.
Honorary Pallbearers were Blake Hammers, Blair Hammers, Marcus Downs, Martin Downs, Gary Arthur, Frankie Arthur, and David Blackburn.
Visitation was held at Down’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held in the chapel at Down’s Funeral Home on September 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Interment was at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
The family requests that if you would like to make a donation it can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
