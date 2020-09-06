Charles Trice
LEIGH COMMUNITY, TX Charles Trice, 82, of the Leigh Community passed away on September 2, 2020 at his home in Leigh. Mr. Trice was born October 7, 1937 in the Leigh Community to William Audus Trice and Minnie Sara Jane Wisdom Trice. He was raised in the Leigh and Karnack communities and felt areal desire to help his communities where he was able. He served on theLeigh Community Water Board for 40 years. He also served on the Karnack ISD School Board, the Harrison County Appraisal District Board as well as a Harrison County Constable for the Leigh and Karnack areas. Mr. Trice was truly a lifelong member of the Leigh community and enjoyed farming and ranching there at his home place in fact, he had been awarded Harrison County Farmer of the Year several times. He married the love of his life, Edna Green on October 7, 1972 at Karnack Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife and best friend: Edna Green Trice; children: James K. Harris, Karen Trice Cason, David C. Trice and his wife Brenda, and Garett W. Trice; grandchildren: James Kirby Harris (Jake) and Kadie L. Cason. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Thomas Clyde Trice and Sister: Katie Trice Ross. A time of visitation with his family will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Private family services will be held at a later date.
