Charles William Bill Klotz
MARSHALL Charles William Bill Klotz was born on December 11, 1932 in Russell, AR. to Henry and Marie (Smith) Klotz. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 21, 2020. He graduated from Bald Knob AR High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in Ft. Hood, TX. He went to work for Thikol Chemical Co. during this time he met his future wife, JoAnne Pippen of Elysian Fields, TX. They married on December 23, 1955. After living in Marshall, TX for many years they moved to Elysian Fields, TX and resided there for 22 years. Here they raised two sons, Terry and Craig. In 1963 Bill went to work for Texaco in Waskom, TX. he was later transferred to Convent, LA in 1983, residing in Baton Rouge until 1993 at which time he retired after 29 years. While with Texaco he earned the distinguished 3 million mile safety award. He and his wife, JoAnne moved back to Marshall, making this their home until his death. Mr. Klotz was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and loved to collect and repair fishing equipment.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bo (Alpha), Henry, Jr. (Zela) Ray (Betty); sister, Joan.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; sons, Terry (Kristina), Craig (Mickie); grandsons, Cody, Travis, Alex (Kelly), Robb (Janelle); granddaughters, Keele and Kennedy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Presbyterian Church where Bill was an active member.
Private graveside services will be held with memorial at a later date.
Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bo (Alpha), Henry, Jr. (Zela) Ray (Betty); sister, Joan.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; sons, Terry (Kristina), Craig (Mickie); grandsons, Cody, Travis, Alex (Kelly), Robb (Janelle); granddaughters, Keele and Kennedy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Presbyterian Church where Bill was an active member.
Private graveside services will be held with memorial at a later date.
Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.