Charlotte Ruth Fritzi Barbour Bacher
JACKSON, MS Charlotte Ruth Fritzi Barbour Bacher died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Jackson, Mississippi surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.
A native of Marshall, Texas, born August 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Oliver Barbour and Evelyn Ruth Horton Barbour. She lived most of her life in Marshall before moving to McComb, MS in 2003.
Charlotte was a loving and devoted mother, always putting her family first. She is remembered as making many sacrifices and working hard to support and provide for her family. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed her country music and could play the piano. Charlotte was a faithful Christian, a dedicated wife and mother, and a beloved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Glenn Bob Bacher, and her brother, James Madison Ted Barbour.
She is survived by her son, James Robert Buddy Bacher (Sherry), of Wylie, TX; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Bacher Shatford (Rick), of North Richland Hills, TX; daughter, Mari Catherine Kathy Bacher Forbes (Bill), of Greenwood, IN; daughter, Cynthia Ann Cindy Bacher Mathis (Clay), of Jackson, MS; son, Bruce Alan Bacher (Heather), of Greenwood, IN; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to your local Alzheimer's Association or by visiting www.alz.org.
