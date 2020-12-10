Charlotte Virginia Jenny Walter
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA Charlotte was born Sept 7, 1933, in Marshall, Texas to Charlotte & Thomas Hynson, and passed November 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm, while in the care of Saint Agnes Hospital.
She enjoyed sewing, reading books and newspapers, hamburgers, and providing detailed family and Texas history to anyone within earshot. She sometimes reminded people of Lucille Ball in the I love Lucy role, and was rumored to be related to Elvis Presley, on her mother's side.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Robert Moe Walter; infant daughter, Gail Suzette Walter; parents, Thomas & Charlotte Hynson; and sister, Wanda Hynson.
She is survived by: sons, Robert Walter and his wife, Beverly; Wesley Walter, and wife, Karen; sister, Carolyn Davis and her husband, Eugene; brother, Thomas Hynson; five grandchildren, Stacey Sellick & husband Kenny; Eric Walter & wife Kassandra; Allison Grant & husband John; Selena Walter, and Sarah Walter; three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Charlotte Sellick, Emmy Walter, and Cohen Walter; brother-in-law Darrol Walter & wife, Mary.
Charlotte will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Please send any remembrances to: Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall, TX 75671
Due to Covid restrictions, Charlotte's graveside service will be limited to immediate family only. A Celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at a later date.
