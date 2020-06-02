Chester Stegall
MARSHALL A graveside service for Chester Stegall will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Grange Hall Cemetery. Bro. Ron Segers will be officiating the service.
Chester Stegall, 86, of Marshall, Texas was born on August 22, 1933 to his parents, C. D. Stegall and Lillie McDonald. Mr. Stegall passed away in Longview, Texas on May 31, 2020. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Stegall was a lifetime member of Marshall Elks Lodge where he served as a past Exalted Ruler and a Past Grand District Deputy Exalted Ruler, he loved his Elks Lodge Family. He worked for Darco for a number of years, retiring at the age of 59. He loved fishing, bowling, dancing and helping people in need.
Mr. Stegall is survived by his wife, Jean Stegall; children, Chuck Stegall, Jerry Stegall & wife Glenda, Teresa Stegall Beckett, and Cathy Preston & husband Larry; brother, Lester Stegall & wife Patsy); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mr. Stegall is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Alice Carter.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to the Elks Lodge of Marshall, Texas. The address is 411 E. Austin - Marshall, TX 75670.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.