Chris Houck
KARNACK Beloved father, cherished grandfather, treasured brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Christopher Lee Houck, age 56, passed away in Tyler, Texas on May 19, 2021. Chris was born on November 20, 1964 in Clovis, New Mexico to Charles Leo Houck, Sr. and Bobbie Jean (Moore) Houck. Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bobbie Houck; and his brother, Carl Houck. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Neely and her husband, Kristopher; his grandson, Logan Reid; sister, Sharon Ross; brother, Chuck Houck; nephew, Justin Ross; cousin, David Stalcup and his wife, Anisa; girlfriend, Lori Cupples; special uncles, Gerald Moore and his wife, Dianne, and Lonnie Stalcup and his wife, Shirley, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends who loved him dearly. Chris worked for the City of Marshall as a mechanic foreman for over 35 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, holding Caddo Lake's record for the largest Flathead catfish caught on a trout line (56 pounds). Chris proudly showed the catfish to his friends and released it back into the lake. He loved to hang out by the dock and enjoy a beer. He was a very loyal friend to many and was loved by all who knew him. Chris will be deeply missed. A time of visitation will be held for Chris on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 10am-12pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service will begin at approximately 12:30pm at Andrews Cemetery with Danny Sullivan officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.