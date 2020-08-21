Cindy Hudson Brandon
MARSHALL Cindy Hudson Brandon 62, passed away August 19, 2020 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX. She will have a simple chapel service at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Dusty Burris officiating. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Hudson and brother, David Hudson. Cindy is survived by her son, Wade Grubbs and wife Natalie; her daughter, Casey Holladay; her mother, Anita Ford Wilkerson and also eight precious grandchildren. Cindy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was employed eighteen years in the Marshall Independent School District.
