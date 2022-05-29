Cindy Ward
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Cindy Ward, 65, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Cindy was born on August 8, 1956, in Bismarck, North Dakota to the late Virgil Hanson and Bernice Reichert Hanson and passed away on May 25, 2022, in Marshall, Texas.
She graduated from Bismarck High School and moved to Wichita Falls, Texas where she met her husband of 40 years, Wayne Ward. She moved to Marshall in 1986 and graduated from Kilgore College in 1989. She began her business CW Professional Services, LLC in 1990, where over the years she had many clients that became lifelong friends. She was the “Queen of the Side Hustle” before it became a thing. She was a lifelong Catholic, whose strong faith was felt in her many acts of service over the years. She was committed to her family’s care and making sure they were always a priority. She loved her family, especially her daughter, Amanda, her best friend and eternal side kick. She was an amazing cook and loved baking. Many were blessed by her birthday cakes each year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Bernice Hanson; her loving husband, Wayne Ward; sister, Wanda Wallace and niece, Crystal Finley.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Ward, partner, Thomas Smith; brothers, Richard Hanson and wife, Trish, Bruce Hanson and Kevin Hanson and wife, Erma and sister, Debbie Fleming along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A special thanks to Elaine Slaughter, Roberta Ritchie and Heartsway Hospice, especially Amanda, Toby and Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Furr Ever Pets Rescue, Longview, Texas or Heartsway Hospice.
