Clarence E. Madewell
MARSHALL, TX — Clarence E. Madewell, 72, of Marshall passed away June 27, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born December 14, 1949 in Longview to Albert Lee Madewell and Velda Loraine Mahan Madewell. Clarence graduated from Marshall High School in 1968. He loved working on and driving classic cars, Mustangs and the 1955 Chevy were his favorites. He married Joy Spruiell March 2, 1979 in Marshall. Mr. Madewell had worked for R.W Snyder, Alcoa and the City of Marshall where he retired in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Joy of Marshall; daughter: Lisa Ivy of Rusk, TX; sons: Michael Madewell of Marshall, Eddie Davis and his wife Traci of Marshall; and Timothy Madewell and his wife Ashley Nicole of Marshall; eleven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Barbara Collins and two brothers: Paul L Madewell and Albert Wayne Madewell.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis, Marshall, TX.
