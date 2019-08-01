Clarice Beckham
Mrs. Clarice Sentell-Beckham of Dallas, Texas, wife of George H. Beckham departed this life early morning July 25, 2019. Her Homegoing Celebration is slated for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Colliers Chapel Baptist Church ,10101 FM 1793, Karnack, TX 75661. Arrangements orchestrated by Lewis Funeral Home, 508 E. Bowie Street, Marshall, TX. 75670.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.