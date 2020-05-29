Claude Shaw
MARSHALL Claude Shaw was born in Marshall, Texas on April 28, 1951 to Timothy Shaw, Sr. and Karella Wilder Shaw. On May 20, 2020 in Marshall, Texas, Claude Shaw's life on earth ended.
He graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School, Marshall, Texas in 1969. He continued his education at Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas and North Texas State University, Denton, Texas.
He served in the United States Navy.
In the 1960's, while a student at NTSU, he became an upholstery craftsman which developed into a lifelong career. Claude was considered one of the most talented upholstery craftsmen in the east and west Texas region. During his career in the upholstery business, he worked in upholstery shops throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth, east Texas and Louisiana areas. He upholstered home, church, and restaurant furniture; car vinyl tops; seating in boats and seating in all types of cars, including race cars. He owned shops in Texas cities of Denton, Dallas and Marshall. His upholstery shop in Marshall, Texas was on Hwy 59 S.
He is survived by one brother, Albert Shaw of Dallas, Texas; and sisters Odessa Johnson of Dallas, Texas and Helen Shaw Stabler of Los Angeles, California.
A memorial service for Claude Shaw will be scheduled for a later date.
