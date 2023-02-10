Claudie Maxine King
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Claudie Maxine King, will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at First Baptist Church. Mrs. King was born on April 18, 1924 in Winkler, Texas and died on January 31, 2023 in Marshall, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.