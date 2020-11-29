Clayton William Feild, III
HOUSTON Clayton William Feild, III passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at Heights Funeral home in Houston. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m., December 2nd at Greenwood Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
Clayton was born in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School in 1959. He attended George Washington University and graduated from the University of Texas. He was a member of the SAE fraternity. He then served in the United States Army in Germany. For many years, he worked as a supervisor in manufacturing in Shreveport and Houston.
Clayton's great love for hunting and fishing provided many wonderful stories and memories, especially the times he spent at his family's camp on Caddo Lake. He also enjoyed many saltwater fishing and scuba diving trips with his late wife, Bernie.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents Clayton William Feild, Jr. and Margaret Reeves Feild of Marshall, Texas; his wife and best friend, Bernadette Feild, and his sister, Jane Feild Bontempo of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his brother Reeves Feild and his wife Katy Stone Feild of Shreveport, Louisiana; his adopted children, Jamie Feild and Mandy Brasher; his stepson Donald Ogletree, as well as his nieces and nephews, Wade Bontempo, his wife Kim and their children, Braden, Lauren and Shayne Bontempo Thompson and her husband, Tyler; Jason Bontempo; Kimberly Bontempo Bogin, her husband, Rob and their children Mac and Rush; Kyle Feild; Kelly Feild Parry, and her husband, Clay, and their children Cole, Emi and Addi.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of M.D. Anderson Hospital for Clayton's compassionate care.
