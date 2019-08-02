Cleadis Delores Webb
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cleadis Delores Webb, 102, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019. Viewing will held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time. All services will be held at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups Street, Marshall, Texas, Reverend W.R. Washington, Pastor. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home (903) 693-3611.
