Clifford Andrew Gray, Jr.
MARSHALL Clifford Andrew Cliff Gray, Jr. was born in San Antonio, Texas and died in Southlake, Texas. He enjoyed reading, model trains, fishing, Rockport, history, photography, genealogy, and traveling. Above all, Mr. Gray enjoyed being around family and loving his four-legged companion, Paco.
Mr. Gray is survived by his daughters, Joan Robinson (Gayle, Jr.) and Susan Hogan (Rodney); sons, Richard Gray (Celeste), Carl Gray (Debby), and James Gray; brother, Robert (Nancy). He also leaves to cherish his memory his 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mildred; mother, Vera; father, Cliff, Sr.; aunts, Ethel and Bya.
The family would like to give thanks to Marshall Manor Nurses and CNA's and Marshall Homecare and Hospice for their outstanding care. Very special thanks to Ronda, Jessica, and Ann for their love and compassion.
Services entrusted to Downs Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.