Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd
MARSHALL, TX Services to celebrate the life of Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Colonial Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX with Bro. Jason Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow at the Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time of visitation with his family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Clifford H. (Cliff) Boyd, 96, of Marshall passed away April 24, 2021 in Longview, TX. He was born August 30, 1924 in Harleton to Charlie Herbert and Beulah Taylor Boyd. Cliff grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School in 1942. He went to work for the Texas Dept of Transportation in 1945 where he learned how to be a Civil Engineer. He retired from TxDot in 1977. After retiring, he went to work for Freese and Nichols, Inc. until 1992. Cliff enjoyed working crossword puzzles, traveling, taking pictures and watching the Texas Rangers.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his children:
Daughter Frances Jean (Jeannie) Kelton of Lucerne, CA.
Son Harold Wayne Boyd of Marshall. His son Vance Lee Boyd and wife Shannon and children: Eamon, Zachary and Colin Boyd. His son Cole Justin (C.J.) Boyd and wife Rachel and their daughters: Alisa and Callie Boyd. His son Adam Charles Boyd, Chief Warrant Officer III U.S. Marines, retired and children: Samuel, Beulah, Lucy, and Jacob Boyd.
Son Kenneth Bruce Boyd and wife Lois, of Marshall and children: Kenneth Wayne and Miranda Boyd. Son Jason Moseley and wife Christina and daughter Rose. Grandchildren Jade Wayne and Gabriel Wayne.
Daughter Laura Boyd Ragsdell and husband Dwayne (Rags) of Marshall. Their son Jerrad Ragsdell and wife Vannessa and daughter Eleanor. Their daughter Dr. Erin Wilkens, DVM and husband Kevin and daughter Olivia.
Stepdaughter Marsha Hagin and husband Gerry of Austin.
Stepson Keith Clayton and wife Starr of Queen City. Their son Casey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and wives, Lita Kate Boyd and Helen Clayton Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Church at 101 Albemarle Marshall, TX or bladder cancer research.
