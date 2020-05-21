Cody Brant Vernon
MARSHALL Funeral Services for Cody Vernon of Marshall, Texas will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the home of Danny and Brenda Vernon from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Cody was preceded in death by his daughter, Colby Vernon, and his most loved friends, Kenny Ponder, Steve Yates and Larry Wall. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Brenda Vernon; his daughter, Liz Claiborn and his son, Braxton Vernon. Cody has two brothers, Cris Turner and wife Dion, and their children, Emily and Brandt Turner of Rule, Texas and Danny Vernon and his wife Katie, and their children, Mara and Tucker of Marshall, Texas. Pallbearers are Blake Ponder, Gene Ponder, Pierce Ponder and Chris Allen. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenny Ponder, Steve Yates and Larry Wall.
