Cody Brant Vernon
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved son, devoted father, cherished brother, uncle and friend to many, Cody Brant Vernon, age 49, passed away in Loving, New Mexico on May 12, 2020. Cody was born on August 31, 1970 in Pasadena, Texas to Danny R. and Brenda J. Vernon. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Colby Vernon, and his most loved friends, Kenny Ponder, Steve Yates and Larry Wall. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Brenda Vernon; his son, Braxton Vernon; and his daughter, Liz Claiborn. Cody has two brothers, Danny Vernon and his wife, Katie, and their children, Mara and Tucker of Marshall, Texas and Cris Turner and his wife, Dion, and their children, Emily and Brandt Turner of Rule, Texas. He is also survived by his faithful four legged companion, KP. He graduated from Marshall High School. Cody was a hard worker who was always willing and eager to lend a helping hand to anyone who had a need. He had a contagious smile and a heart the size of Texas. He worked in the oilfield and as a car salesman and was employed for many years at Republic Industry, Inc. and Master WoodCraft Cabinetry. He loved doing yard work and hunting but his true passion in life was helping others and the time he spent with his son, Braxton. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and have been blessed by his friendship. Funeral Services for Cody will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Dr. Ron Cooper officiating. Visitation will be at the home of Danny and Brenda Vernon from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Pallbearers will be Blake Ponder, Gene Ponder, Pierce Ponder and Chris Allen. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenny Ponder, Steve Yates and Larry Wall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.