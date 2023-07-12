Cody Ryan Boren
HALLSVILLE — A Life Celebration Funeral Service will be held for Cody Ryan Boren, age 23, on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall Texas. Cody was born in Sherman Texas on February 8th, 2000 to Richard and Amanda Boren. He passed away July 4, 2023 in Longview Texas. Cody grew up in Hallsville Texas and attended Hallsville High School. He worked in residential construction. Cody had many things in life that he was passionate about, one of them being music. When Cody was around, there was always music playing. Playing basketball was one of his favorite pass times. Cody loved nothing more than being with his family and friends. Cody’s greatest treasure in life was his son and he loved being Ryan’s father. Loving Ryan and rocking him, playing with him, singing to him, and having Ryan in his life was Cody’s most treasured time. Cody took pride in being a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to everyone he knew. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. Cody was preceeded in death by his father. He is survived by his two year old son Ryan Ray Boren, his mother, brother Jeramy Boren and girlfriend Heather Alas and children Anthony and Diego, brother Christopher Boren and girlfriend Teddy Wilson and children Lilly and Natalie, sister Haley Bible and husband Austin and children Remington, Cash, and Layla, cousin Kayla Traughber and husband Jared, cousin Chase Anderson and his children Westyn and Everleigh, loving girlfriend Hannah Jones, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, family, and friends.
