Connie Bell
MARSHALL — Beloved mother, cherished grandmother, treasured sister and aunt, Constance Faye Bell, age 75, passed away in Longview, Texas on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Constance, affectionately known as “Connie” or “Nonnie”, was born February 23, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to John Culp, Sr. and Fadelia Wells Culp.
Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Bell; grandchild, Kourtney Nunn; parents, John, Sr. and Fadelia Culp; brother, John Culp, Jr.; sisters, Cheryl Harris and Colleen Diller; niece, Heidi Harris Friedman; brother-in-law, David Bell; and fur babies, Muffin, Bingo and Murray. She is survived by her sister, Linda Carpenter; children, Mike McMurry (Tammy), Kevin Bell and Kim Nunn (Courtney); grandchildren, Rachel McMurry (George), Melissa See (Samuel, MD), Benjamin McMurry, McKenna Nunn, Brielle Nunn and Lennox Nunn; great-grandchild, Levi See; nieces and nephews, Marquett Brewster (Jim), Frank Cason, Jr. (Marlinda), Shari Nelson, Liz Hach (Dave), Jim Cason (Docia) and Wendy Harris Rose; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews she loved dearly; sisters-in-law, Dona Johnson and Sandra Bell Walton, as well as other cherished family members and friends.
Connie’s family and friends were her life and she will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Connie’s honor be made to your local Food Bank or Humane Society.
Interment will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:15am at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX with Minister Rudy Zachry officiating. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Ben McMurry, Kevin Bell, Samuel See, Frank Cason, Jr., Jim Cason and Dave Hach. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00-4:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
