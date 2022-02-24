Connie H. Ragland
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX. Interment to follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 12-3 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Andrea B. Ragland of Cedar Hill, TX and Anita Ragland-Odum of Karnack, TX; three sons, Arnie K. Ragland of Pasadena, CA, Archie Ragland Jr. of Clinton, MD, and Anthony Ragland Waxahachie, TX. Mrs. Connie Horace Ragland was born March 13, 1939 and transitioned on February 19, 2022.
