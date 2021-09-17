Connie Sue Crowe
LINDEN — Connie Sue Grubbs-Crowe, 68, of Marshall, Texas passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Crowe was born June 11, 1953 in Marshall, Texas to L.R. “Buck” and Colleen Grubbs. Connie graduated from Marshall High School in 1971. She wanted awareness brought to supporting care of Autistic children in honor of her grandson, Hunter.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Amanda “Mandy” Berry and husband, Mike, Shanna Copeland-Bazar and husband, Robbie; two sisters, Linda Harlin and Kathy Rich; grandchildren, Matthew “Bud” Berry, Whitnee and Kyle Swanson, Kayla, Madalyn, Hunter, Anna, and Laney Jones; great-grandchildren, Case and Lane Berry, Ace, Rory and Laramee Swanson, Humble and Zendayah Jones; special nieces, Renae and Tony DeVere, Erin and Willy Garcia, Ashley and Craig Bond; great-nieces, Joy, Briana, Gabriela, Felicity, Olivia and Victoria; great-nephew, Corban and numerous other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, L.R. “Buck” and Colleen Grubbs.
The family would like to say a special thank you, love and appreciation to Marshall Care & Hospice with special care from Sue Perkins and Benita Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: Texana Autism Behavorial Treatment Center at, 2330 Graeber Rd Rosenberg, TX 77471 or Central Baptist Church, 106 East Fannin, Marshall, TX 75670.
A private family service will be held.
