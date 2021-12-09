Curtis Kador, Sr.
MARSHALL — Entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2021. He was a 63-year old native of Baton Rouge and resident of Marshall, Texas. Viewing will held at Shiloh Missionary B.C., 185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 10-11:15 am; Masonic and Phi Beta Sigma rites to follow; religious service at noon; interment at Our Lady of Knight Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Nellie Joan Kador; sons, Curtis, Jr. and Christopher Kador, Sr.; sisters, Carolyn Holmes(Herman), Beverly Conish and Wanda Anderson; and grandchildren, Bella and CJ. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.