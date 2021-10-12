Curtis Lavaughn Arnold
MARSHALL — Curtis Lavaughn Arnold, 81 of Marshall, Texas passed away on October 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home Chapel in Vivian, Louisiana, officiated by Rev. John Ward and Katie Starr. Burial will follow at Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery in Ida, Louisiana. The family will gather at the Ida Community Center immediately following the graveside service. There will be a time of visitation from 6-8 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home.
Curtis was born on August 9, 1940 in Ida, Louisiana to Cecil and Lois Arnold. When Curtis was 2 years old his father died and John Perdue raised him. He lived in Marshall, Texas for 41 years and was a member of Pope City Baptist Church, and a past member of Bethsaida Baptist Church in Ida. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Masonic Lodge #324. He worked as a welder for Centerpoint Energy. He was also a farmer and gardener and owned a race car that he raced at Boot Hill. He was a good husband, daddy, son, brother and grandpa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Arnold; and two grandsons, Chase Michael Arnold and Christopher Alexander Arnold; and great-grandson, Lance Martin. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Arnold of Marshall, Texas; five children, Curtis Arnold, Jr. and wife Marion of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, Michael Arnold and wife Dani of Marshall, TX, Todd Arnold and wife Becky of Ida, LA, Sherrie Gilliams of Arlington, TX, Cecil Arnold of Karnack, TX; and adopted son, Jeff Shaw; one sister, Judy Perdue Decker and husband Ken of Kansas City, Kansas; brother/uncle, John Lewis Horton of Marshall, TX; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Arnold, Tristen Arnold, Scotty Nance, Gus Randall, Robert Arnold and Jason Smith.
