Curtis Wilhite
JEFFERSON The family of Curtis Wilhite would like to express our deepest appreciation for everyone's support at this difficult time. Thank you for your sympathy and kindness. Flowers, calls, text, cards and meals have meant a great deal to each of us. We draw comfort from the scriptural hope that There is going to be a resurrection (Jeremiah 29:1; Act 24:15).
