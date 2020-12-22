Dale Crow
MARSHALL Dale Crow of Marshall, formerly of Nacogdoches, passed away December 18, 2020, at her home at the age of 79. She was born April 24, 1941, in Hodge, Louisiana to parents Prather Hadwin and Irene (Edenfield) Hadwin.
Dale was a graduate of Marshall High School and worked most of her life in retail sales. She worked for Sears & Roebuck and Mize Department Stores. She was a sincere, outgoing person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. Dale was an elegant woman who made the prettiest bows every Christmas. She married the love of her life, Benny Crow, on December 24, 1959.
Mrs. Crow was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Charlotte Ann Byrd.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Benny Crow; daughters, Karen Roberts and husband Kenneth, Sarah Schmitz, and Laurie Sarubbi and husband Mark; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Cochran, Darlene Boren, and Cherry Black; and good friend, Jennifer Allen.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in Appleby officiated by Pastor Geno Munds.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Texas Oncology or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
