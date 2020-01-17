Dale Kent Ford
MARSHALL Dale Kent Ford, 65, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on January 5, 2020.
Dale was born on February 3, 1954 in Marshall. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1972, and attended Stephen F. Austin University. He worked for Frito Lay and Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas and then returned to Marshall to work for Marshall Pottery as Safety Manager. He moved to Abu Dhabi and worked in the oilfield business for two years, and then went to work with his father, Buddy Ford, as a carpenter. He continued to work in the construction business until his retirement.
Dale loved sports, especially baseball and football. He played both sports in high school, and went on to be involved in Babe Ruth leagues as a coach and a player. Many years were spent playing with The Wanderers softball team, and they still gathered annually to remember the good old days. He was a bowler and member of bowling leagues in Marshall and Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Nancy Ford. Dale is survived by his children Stephanie Ford Bushore of Knoxville, Tennessee, Samuel Kent Ford and wife, Marie, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kent John Ford of Marshall, Texas, sister, Charlotte Ford Cole of Round Rock, Texas, and brother Kyle Ford and wife, Susan, of Woodlawn, Texas. His grandchildren are Payton Ford, Jackson Bushore, Carpenter Ford, Auzlo Ford, Zoey Ford and Daniel Soares. He had one great-grandchild, Henley Dodson of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is also survived by many beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas, on January 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Dale was born on February 3, 1954 in Marshall. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1972, and attended Stephen F. Austin University. He worked for Frito Lay and Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas and then returned to Marshall to work for Marshall Pottery as Safety Manager. He moved to Abu Dhabi and worked in the oilfield business for two years, and then went to work with his father, Buddy Ford, as a carpenter. He continued to work in the construction business until his retirement.
Dale loved sports, especially baseball and football. He played both sports in high school, and went on to be involved in Babe Ruth leagues as a coach and a player. Many years were spent playing with The Wanderers softball team, and they still gathered annually to remember the good old days. He was a bowler and member of bowling leagues in Marshall and Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Nancy Ford. Dale is survived by his children Stephanie Ford Bushore of Knoxville, Tennessee, Samuel Kent Ford and wife, Marie, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kent John Ford of Marshall, Texas, sister, Charlotte Ford Cole of Round Rock, Texas, and brother Kyle Ford and wife, Susan, of Woodlawn, Texas. His grandchildren are Payton Ford, Jackson Bushore, Carpenter Ford, Auzlo Ford, Zoey Ford and Daniel Soares. He had one great-grandchild, Henley Dodson of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is also survived by many beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas, on January 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.