MARSHALL Funeral Services for Dale person, 85 of Marshall, Texas will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held immediately after the service going to Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5-7p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home.
Dale Person was born on January 27, 1934 in Overton, Texas to his parents, Amos Person and Ethel Honeycutt Person. He was a graduate of Harleton High School, class of 1952. After high school graduation he attended East Texas Baptist University graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry. He was a very successful Chemist and served as a member of various professional organizations. Dale was a member of Central Baptist Church of Marshall, TX where he actively served his Lord. He worked with the homebound group visiting church members in nursing homes and some who were homebound. He also sang in the Woo Choir and loved ministering through song. Dale also served on multiple community and civic organization boards. Above all, Dale was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He loved and adored his wife more than anything.
Dale was a very social person; he loved socializing with friends as they would gather to play 42 or Mexican dominoes. His hobbies were spending time with family, sports, fishing, enjoyed reading as well as following the stock market.
Mr. Person is survived by his loving wife, Mae Dean Person; children, Sheila Maxey and spouse, Rickey, Sarah McCarty and spouse Don (Bubba), Terry Person and spouse, Cynthia, Kelly Person and spouse, Angela, Brenda Wright and spouse, Robert; brothers, Dwain Person and spouse, Deana, Dan Person and spouse, Mary; grandchildren, Tammie Eberhart, Kelsie Kristine Person, Lauren McCarty, Jesse Wright, Abigail Wright, Noah Wright; great-grandchildren, Tatum Foster, Remington Foster, Jeryd Eberhart, Marlee Eberhart, Kylie Grace Person. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mr. Person is preceded in death by his parents, Amos Person and wife, Ethel; brother, Forrest L. Person; daughter, Rebecca Ann Foster; grandson, Jerry Lee Foster.
