Dana Ruth Hartsell Butler
MARSHALL Dana Ruth Hartsell Butler, 86, of Marshall, passed away January 17, 2020 in a local nursing home. She was born July 1, 1933 in Marshall to Samuel Lee Hartsell and Snow Violet Lankford Hartsell. Mrs. Butler attended schools in Marshall. She married Roy Dean Butler April 30, 1951 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He preceded her in death January 2, 2007. She is a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Marshall. Mrs. Butler was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and served as the chaplain for over 15 years. She loved to collect stuffed animals and dolls, when the collection grew to well over 100, she donated them to the local police and fire departments to assist them when children were involved in their calls.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her Goddaughter, Vickie Slaughter, Godson, David Waring, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, John Thomas Buddy and Lee Roy, and sister, Dorothy.
A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, 400 S. Lafayette St. Marshall, TX with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Michael Richard officiating. Interment will follow the services at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.