Dannita Lynn Barrett
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved wife, cherished daughter, devoted mother and grandmother, Dannita Lynn Barrett, age 57, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Longview, Texas surrounded by her family. Dannita was born on October 22, 1962 in Marshall, Texas to Danny and Wanda (Stevens) Barrett. She is preceded in death by her father, Danny Barrett; her granddaughter, Colbee Lynn Richardson; her grandparents, Adell Stevens Dodd, Andrew Stevens, Cleveland Dodd, Gladys Barrett and Earl Barrett. She is survived by her mother, Wanda Barrett; her husband, Roger Anthony Lyons; her son, Todd Liston and his wife, Tina; her daughter, Candice Richardson and her husband, James; her grandchildren, Camron Liston, Barrett Liston, and her soon to be grandson, Miles Richardson; her brother, Jeff Barrett and his wife, Alicia; Her nephews, Connor Barrett and his wife Cheyenne and Alec Barrett; numerous other family members, friends and her four legged fur babies, Annie and Sammy. She enjoyed painting and doing arts and crafts, loved music and in her younger years, enjoyed hunting. She was a graduate of the Marshall High School Class of 1981 and became a licensed cosmetologist which she enjoyed for many years. Dannita loved her fur babies but her true passion in life was her family and she was so looking forward to the birth of another grandbaby. Dannita loved the Lord and was a member of Summit United Methodist Church in Marshall. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Dannita on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with D. W. McLendon officiating. A time of visitation will be held immediately following the service at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Love to the Rescue, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North, Marshall, TX 75670. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
