Dara Gay Smith
MARSHALL Mrs. Dara Smith, age 64, passed away May 7, 2020 at her home in Marshall, Texas.
Dara was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on May 28, 1955 and graduated from Liberal High School.
She married Jason Ricker Smith on July 1, 1977. Dara never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew her.
She worked for Gibson Pharmacy and Matthewson Pharmacy before retiring.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bunco with friends, cooking and riding around the lake with her dog, Roxy.
Dara was preceded in death by her sister, Mora Poulton; her father, Leeroy Williamson; and chosen family members Fannie and Lizzie Nisley.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jason; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Gwen Smith of Bella Vista, Arkansas; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and April Smith of Mt. Ida, Arkansas; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kimber Smith of Henderson, Texas; grandchildren, Ashton, Dustin, Daniel, Kristin, Morgan, Jacob, Gala and Kinley; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Makynlee, Dakota, and Rilynn; mother, Vada Fuquay and her husband, Bob Fuquay; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Denise Williamson; aunt, Lenice Massey; and numerous extended family and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service for Dara will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dara's memory to Friends of Marshall Animals, P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, Texas 75671 or another charity of choice. condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
