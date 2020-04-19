Darryl Wayne Emory
HOUSTON On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Darryl Wayne Emory, loving husband and father, succumbed to cancer just seven days after being diagnosed.
Born August 18, 1953, he attended New Bethel Baptist Church, graduated MHS Class of 1971 and joined the U.S. Army. On April 14, 1974, he married Sandra Hester and lived in Houston, Texas.
Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Emory and Gwendolyn Wright (Ruby) Cato; and siblings, Derrick Emory, Marquis Emory and Beverly Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, LaDarryl, Isaac Emory, Marquisha (Cory) Powell; stepmother, Imogene Emory; siblings, Lisa Cato (Curtis) Verge, Craig, Karen Emory; grandchildren, Ladeja, Cameron and Javion Emory, Caden and Aubrey Powell; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.