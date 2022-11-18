David Charles Wist
O FALLON, MISSOURI — Marshall, Texas native, David Charles Wist, age 76, of O Fallon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from complications following surgery.
Mr. Wist graduated from Marshall High School in 1964 and received a degree in mathematics from the University of Texas in 1969. He spent his career in the computer field in programming, systems design and sales, retiring from Hitachi Data Systems in St. Louis, Missouri.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Long), son Jeffrey Wist and his wife Erin, daughter Sara Wist, and grand children Reagan Wist, Elliott Wist, and James Ross Wist.
He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Anne (nee Hope) Wist and his brother Robert Wist.
David’s ashes will be spread in the Hope Cemetery in Karnack at a private ceremony.
