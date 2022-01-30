David Glen Weir

David Glen “Rooster” Weir
MARSHALL — A funeral service for David Glen “Rooster” Weir will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
He was born on December 19, 1949, in Marshall, Texas to Cecil Weir and Neida Porterfield Weir and lost his long battle with cancer on January 27, 2022, at his home in Marshall, Texas.
He was a lifelong resident of Marshall, Texas. He was a welder and millwright by trade but enjoyed many hobbies, including, gardening, bee keeping, hatching and raising various species of birds. He enjoyed training and riding mules and horses and had a special love for rat terrier dogs. He was also a member of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Posse for many years and was an Extra Class Ham Radio Operator.
He courageously served in the US Army-2nd Battalion 319th Field Artillery, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam from 1969-1971 and fought in one of the last battles, The Siege at Firebase Ripcord.
He loved his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed. The family wants to give a special thanks to Marshall Home Health, Heart to Heart Hospice and to David’s special friend and caregiver Suzanne Holder.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Neida Weir; grandparents, Ossie and Thelma Porterfield and Gill and Willie Lee Weir.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Edwards, Shelly Cox and spouse, Buddy and Dr. Howard Lomax; brothers, Alton Weir and spouse, Gloria and Donnie Weir and spouse, Phyllis; granddaughter, Hanna Brown; great grandson, Nolan Brown; uncle, James Weir and spouse, Dorothy; niece, Jennifer Gillaspie and spouse, Ben; nephews, Donnie Weir, Jr. and spouse, Marla, Daniel Weir and spouse, Leslie and Douglas Weir; 4 great nieces and 4 great nephews along with many other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Denny Weir, Bob Roudebush, Scott Sullivan, David Hopkins, Kris Ray and Joe Vann. Honorary pallbearers are members of the 2nd Battalion 319th Field Artillery, 101st Airborne Division.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Marshall Animal Shelter.
