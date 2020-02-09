David Lee McGeorge
MARSHALL Mr. Lee McGeorge, 53, a native of Marshall, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 2:20 pm after a brief illness. There will be a Celebration of Life for Lee at Immanuel Baptist Church, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Lee is survived by his wife, Kristen Kay Latham McGeorge; two daughters, Annamarie Barge and husband, Zane and Lindsey Reese McGeorge; son, Peter Alexander McGeorge; two grandchildren, Stella Grace Barge and Lincoln Jayce Barge; sister, Linda Sooter and husband, Jodie; and his mother, Kathryn Ann Morris McGeorge.
Memorials can be made to Highway 80 Ministries or Mission Marshall, two of Lee's favorites. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the friends who visited and prayed for Lee and his family. He felt your prayers, and the love and support he and his family received from this community has been a blessing.
