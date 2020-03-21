David Lee Ogle
MARSHALL A memorial service for David Lee (Ezell) Ogle will be held at 1:00p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellers will be officiating the services. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
David Lee (Ezell) Ogle, 46 of Marshall, Texas was born on September 12, 1973 in Longview, Texas to his parents, Henry Ogle and Lois Oney. Mr. Ogle passed away on March 19, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. David was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and loved all Marshall Sports and the kids that played. He was also an avid deer hunter and golfer although he wasn't very good at either one. He loved music, NASCAR, his friends, Sabine River RATS, and days off on his bulldozer.
Mr. Ogle is survived by his mother, Lois Hunt; son, Trent Ogle; sister, Lisa and Ricky Kelley; nephews, Dalton and Logan Kelley. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Ogle, Jr.; grandparents, Henry Ogle, Sr. and Alvah Ogle, Raymond Oney and Grace Oney.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to Marshall Maverick Baseball Booster Club.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Randy Pilkington, Ronald Pilkington, Tony Wyatt, Scotty White, Brad Faucett, Brad Franks, Dudley Fitch, Jimmy McDaniels, Jim McDaniels, Gene Childs, Ricky Kelley, Dalton Kelley and Logan Kelley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.