David Norman Wynne
DEBERRY — David Norman Wynne aka “Diddlin” David, Sharp Dressed Man, Midnight Rider of DeBerry, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on July 7, 2023.
He was born on August 9, 1948, in Carthage, Texas to Allen Paul Wynne and Edith Irene Strawn. He was the fourth of nine children.
He was equal parts, OG, a**hole, great dude, family man and a crown royal connoisseur. He was of course the best driver in the world, as most truck drivers “think” they are. He has been spotted passing Fire Lake where his brother Joe is, turning off the Highway to Hell onto the Stairway to Heaven where Larry “Gunman” Pate is waiting at the gates. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Cemetery where he awaits his current wife, Libby and his future wife, Stevie Nicks. He encourages everyone to chug a lug a tall, cool glass of Libby’s sweet, iced tea and roll your windows down to feel the breeze while your living Life in the Fast Lane.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 57 years, Libby Kyle Wynne; two children, Mary Theresa and David Paul; grandsons, Matthew Westmoreland and wife, Crystal, Michael Westmoreland and wife, Kaitlin, Jonathan Westmoreland and Jesse Meshell; great grandsons, Maddox, Landon, Beckham, Noah, Jon, Grayson and Witten along with several brothers and sisters and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation for David will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in DeBerry, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Westmoreland, Michael Westmoreland, Jon Westmoreland and Jesse Meshell. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Pierce, Pierre Hartsell, Harb Thomas and Sonny Kelly.
P.S. If anyone still owes him money (James Allen Wynne) call his daughter concerning payments past due and payable immediately. All forms of payment are accepted. Payment plans will be considered.
This obituary is provided to us by the family of David Norman Wynne.
