David W. King, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX — David W. King, Sr., 97 of Marshall, TX passed away Sept 27, 2022 in Jefferson. He was born May 3, 1925 in Buchanan, MI to Charles L. King and Jeanne Lutz King. He married Claudie Maxine Steele December 5, 1946 in Honolulu, HI. Dr. David King, Sr.’s youth was spent in Livingston, N.J. After high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Honolulu during the latter phases of WWII. Following discharge, he studied at Howard Payne University and Southwest Seminary earning a Doctorate in Theology. A series of pastorates ensued at churches in Angus, Starr, and Keller, Texas. He then embarked upon a 30 year missionary career under the Southern Baptist Mission Board in Beirut, Lebanon. He taught New Testament and Pastoral Studies at the Arab Baptist Theological Seminary, pioneered Christian radio ministry in the Middle East, and coordinated evangelistic efforts across the entire Arab world. He and his family were among the last American’s to leave Beirut during the Lebanese civil war.
Following retirement, he returned to Texas teaching at ETBU in Marshall and making periodic forays back to North Africa and the Middle East to teach local pastors, thus continuing his lifelong commitment to Christian scholarship. On line teaching continued well into his ‘90’s!
He was active at the First Baptist Church of Marshall in multiple capacities, including Bible teacher, deacon, interim pastor, and tenor soloist. His activities also spread to the surrounding community and to the Reunion Inn, into which he moved in his final years. He remained active until congestive heart failure finally overtook him in his 97th year.
Dr. King is survived by his wife of 75 years, Claudie Maxine Steele King of Marshall; sons: David W. King, Jr. and wife Sherry of Granbury, TX, and Jonathan C. King and wife Loi Beth of Taiwan; daughter: Jeanne Yates and husband Russell of Avinger; grandchildren: Stephen King and wife Andrea, Christopher King and wife Amanda, James Mayfield and wife Megan, Nathan King, Andrew King, Christina King; 3 great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Aidan, and Morgan; brother: C. Lawrence King, MD and wife Karen of Charlotte, NC. Dr. King is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters: Beverly Delaney and Virginia Dawson.
A Celebration of Dr. King’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church, Marshall, TX with Dr. Bob Utley and Dr. Ryan Berryhill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.