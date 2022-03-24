Deacon Joe Earl Stephens
MARSHALL — Funeral Service for Deacon Joe Earl Stephens will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall. Visitation 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Black’s Family Center. Interment Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Stephens was born October 24, 1946 and passed away March 19, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.