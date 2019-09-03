Dean Aden
ATLANTA Dean Aden age 78, of Atlanta, Texas went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 31, 2019 in a Texarkana Hospital.
Dean was born September 22, 1941 in Oakhurst, Texas to Richard and Gertrude Aden. He was employed with Brown and Root; and was a Baptist by faith having attended Smyrna Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time traveling especially to the mountains; fishing when the opportunity presented itself and bird watching. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Aden; sister, Lou Nell Grisham; and his brothers, B.F. Aden and Wayne Aden.
He is survived by his wife, Virgie Aden of Atlanta, Texas; son, Dean Aden, Jr. of Atlanta, Texas; daughter, Deana Mathews of Marshall, Texas; step-sons, Jeff Johnson and wife Debbie of Atlanta, Texas, Mitchell Johnson of Atlanta, Texas; two brothers, Charles Aden of Angleton, Texas, Billy Aden of Lake Jackson, Texas; a sister, Kay Chance of Brazoria, Texas; two grandchildren, Talon Mathews of Jefferson, Texas, Kaylee Mathews of Marshall, Texas; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Hanner Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.
Interment will be in Smyrna Cemetery.
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com
