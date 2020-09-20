Dean Turlington
MARSHALL Funeral services for Dean Turlington, 74, of Marshall will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home of Marshall with Bro. Pete Sellars and Bro. Ron Segers officiating. Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery.
Dean was born January 1, 1946 in Tatum, TX to Fields Eugene Turlington and Virgie Viola Brothers Turlington. Dean left this life on earth at peace and very confident that he was going to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 18, 2020 at his home in Marshall. He was baptized at the age of 14 in a pond somewhere behind the Cave Springs Baptist Church in Marshall, TX.
Dean began roaching mules at an early age and then started cutting hair at age 14 for family, neighbors, and friends, later making it official when he became a licensed barber at the age of 20. He owned and operated Dean's Barber Shop until his retirement in 2013 at the age of 67. He loved being a barber and enjoyed cutting hair for 3 generations in so many families.
Dean loved his wife of 16 years, Loretta Manchaca Turlington, (after meeting her in the the woods during a squirrel season in 2003) hunting, fishing, and teaching his grandchildren everything he knew about everything. He also loved his well-known American Saddle Horse, Paco.
He was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and The Sabine River Rats. He served his country for 6 years in the National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Manchaca Turlington; children, Christy Lancaster of Hallsville, TX, Monica (JJ) Malinosky of Marshall,TX, Jeff (Tina) Turlington of Montgomery, TX, and Loren Stephenson of Gary, TX; grandchildren, Alex and Jackie Malinosky of Marshall, Cody Lancaster of Hallsville, Rylie Turlington of Montgomery,TX, and Jaxon Stephenson of Gary and Larami Morehead of Marshall; great grandchild, Hendrix Morehead of Marshall, TX; siblings, Carol Leeka, Ron Turlington, and Geraldine Joyner, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by parents, Fields Eugene Turlington and Virgie Viola Brothers Turlington; siblings, Eddie Ray Turlington, Dorothy Linn, and Terry Allen Turlington and his previous wife, Margaret Carroll Turlington.
A special thank you to Premier Home Care and Marshall Homecare & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for: Texas Division Heritage Defense Fun, Flags Across Texas Project, Texas Memorial fund Project, W.W. Heartsill Camp #2042, c/o Franklin T. Crisp, Jr., 3478 Strickland Springs RD, Marshall, Texas 75672.
