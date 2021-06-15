Ada Fleetwood
CARTHAGE Services for Mrs. Ada Mae Fleetwood, 91 of DeBerry, Texas were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in DeBerry Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Fleetwood was born August 11, 1929 in Appleby, Texas and passed away June 11, 2021 in Carthage.
