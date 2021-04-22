Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
Addie Grace
MARSHALL A celebration of life for Addie Grace will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located 4190 West Pinecrest Dr., Marshall, Texas 75670. A visitation will be held prior to services at 1:00 p.m. in the church.
