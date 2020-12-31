MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Addie Mae Reed Grace, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at East Macedonia Baptist Church, Houston. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens, Houston. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Reed Grace was born February 16, 1925, and died December 25, 2020.
Addie Mae Reed Grace
