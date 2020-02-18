JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Addison Louise Hickman, 3, of Jefferson, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Hickman was born March 11, 2016, in Marshall, and died February 14, 2020.
Addison Louise Hickman
