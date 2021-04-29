Adelyn Duke
CARTHAGE, TX Adelyn Duke, 96, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tues., April 27, 2021, in Carthage. She was born in Paris, TX. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., May 1, 2021, at the First UMC in Carthage under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Clayton Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
