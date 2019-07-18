MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Adolfo Monzon, 51, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Monzon was born December 20, 1967, in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died July 16, 2019.
Adolfo Monzon
